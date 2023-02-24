About 175 people attended a rally outside the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre on Thursday to support the 1,100 nurses working in the city and surrounding area.
A wage increase freeze by the provincial government and staffing shortages are causing burnout and unsafe workloads, says the Ontario Nurses’ Association.
“We’ve worked for three years during a pandemic,” said Trevor Cava, registered nurse and co-ordinator of the Thunder Bay rally. “We lost a lot of our friends to our working conditions.”
Cava said many people left the nursing profession during the pandemic because of frustration with not having enough or proper personal protective equipment (PPE), or the back and forth on what was needed for protection against COVID-19.
And Cava said losing colleagues takes a toll on those who remain.
The Ontario government’s Bill 124, which froze wage increases at one per cent for many public sector employees, has also left many nurses feeling disrespected, said Cava, who added many view the legislation as sexist as it freezes wages for professions for nursing, which is about 75 per cent female, but not police or fire services.
But Thursday’s rally was at the core about patient care, he said.
Nurse-to-patient ratios have doubled in the last year, according to the Ontario Nurses Association.
“We got to work and we are there to provide care for our patients and we can’t do that safely or effectively with short staffing and people leaving the profession and without support from not only the government but our hospital leadership,” Cava said.
“We are frustrated as nurses because of that.”
