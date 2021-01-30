After 25 years of working as a doctor in some of Ontario’s most isolated northern communities, Dr. Claudette Chase knows an emergency when she sees one.
But this time the situation presenting itself seems just as much political as it is medical.
Chase, who is based in Sioux Lookout, is among 47 doctors imploring federal Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller to address a long-standing and “increasingly dire” nursing shortage at fly-in First Nations as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.