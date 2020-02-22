Nursing students who start their studies at Confederation College will soon be able to get a a bachelor of nursing degree without having to switch to a university under a new provincial policy change.
Energy, Northern Development and Mines Minister Greg Rickford, who is a nurse as well as a lawyer, was in Thunder Bay on Friday to highlight the earlier announced changes.
“This new policy will allow Ontario colleges to have greater autonomy and flexibility over their programming,” Rickford (Kenora-Rainy River) said in a news release.
Currently, students who start out in a two-year college program face an additional four years at university if they want to advance to the bachelor of nursing program.
That’s what Rickford had to do when he was preparing to be a nurse, a spokeswoman for his office said.
