The trial for a man charged with murder four years ago began on Monday at the Thunder Bay Courthouse.
Patrick O’Keese, 26, has entered a plea of not guilty to second-degree murder in relation to the death of 18-year-old Brayden Moonias.
Moonias’ body was discovered the morning of Aug. 6, 2017 near a beach by the Marina Park overpass along McVicar Creek. O’Keese was arrested and charged more than a month later.
The trial is expected to run through to the end of next week.
At the time of his arrest, O’Keese’s Facebook page gave no information on him but Moonias was among those listed as “friends.”
