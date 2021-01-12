The demolition of the former Odd Fellows hall on May Street, began
early Saturday morning as Mike Hachey of Hachey and Sons Contracting
Ltd. made fast work of tearing down a good section of the building’s
facade.
The building suffered heavy damage after a fire ripped through it last
March. It was a vacant building that was boarded up and sealed off with
all hydro lines disconnected.
The city’s licensing and enforcement division enforced a confirmed
property standards order that was issued to the owner of the building
property. When the owner failed to demolish the structure, the city
hired an engineering firm who recommended demolition as soon as
possible, preferably before winter.
The City hired Hachey’s Contracting because of their significant
experience in these types of demolition jobs. The structure is to be
demolished leaving it in a graded and level condition.
But nothing is ever as simple as it looks. During the demolition, it
was critical that a neighbouring clinic remain untouched.
“That will require a little finesse,” said Hatchey who manoeuvred a
large excavator around the front of the structure.
Hatchey arranged a crane along George Street that held large rubber
sheets between the two buildings to help save the clinic from falling
debris during the demolition.
“The engineering firm was retained to oversee the demolition to ensure
values are protected and that all legal requirements are met,” said
Doug Vincent, Thunder Bay manager of licensing and enforcement in an
email to The Chronicle-Journal. “All costs of demolition will be
transferred to the tax roll of the property and is not a cost to
taxpayers.”
