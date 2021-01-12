Look out below

A worker keeps a close eye on the north side of the building in case of

unstableness as the excavator removed steel beams from the former Odd

Fellows hall.

 By Sandi Krasowski, CJ Staff

The demolition of the former Odd Fellows hall on May Street, began

early Saturday morning as Mike Hachey of Hachey and Sons Contracting

Ltd. made fast work of tearing down a good section of the building’s

facade.

The building suffered heavy damage after a fire ripped through it last

March. It was a vacant building that was boarded up and sealed off with

all hydro lines disconnected.

The city’s licensing and enforcement division enforced a confirmed

property standards order that was issued to the owner of the building

property. When the owner failed to demolish the structure, the city

hired an engineering firm who recommended demolition as soon as

possible, preferably before winter.

The City hired Hachey’s Contracting because of their significant

experience in these types of demolition jobs. The structure is to be

demolished leaving it in a graded and level condition.

But nothing is ever as simple as it looks. During the demolition, it

was critical that a neighbouring clinic remain untouched.

“That will require a little finesse,” said Hatchey who manoeuvred a

large excavator around the front of the structure.

Hatchey arranged a crane along George Street that held large rubber

sheets between the two buildings to help save the clinic from falling

debris during the demolition.

“The engineering firm was retained to oversee the demolition to ensure

values are protected and that all legal requirements are met,” said

Doug Vincent, Thunder Bay manager of licensing and enforcement in an

email to The Chronicle-Journal. “All costs of demolition will be

transferred to the tax roll of the property and is not a cost to

taxpayers.”

