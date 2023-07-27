A Thunder Bay police officer is facing impaired driving charges after a single-vehicle collision.
On Saturday at 8:20 p.m. police were sent to the scene of a collision on Barrie Drive and Highway 588.
Police found out that a motorist driving a pickup truck had entered the ditch and collided with a tree. When police approached the driver they saw signs of impairment.
The driver was charged with operation of a motor vehicle while impaired and impaired with blood alcohol concentration 80 plus.
According to a police news release, the name of the accused is being withheld at this time as the charges have not been formally sworn before the courts.
The motorist was off-duty at the time and is not on active duty.
Thunder Bay police Service said they cannot comment further on the incident because the matter is to appear before the courts.
None of the charges have been proven in court.
