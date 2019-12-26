A Kenora OPP officer has been cleared of criminal charges after a teenager was injured while attempting to exit a moving police cruiser.
A 17-year-old female, who had been picked up for public intoxication and was being brought to a safe location, broke her ankle when she jumped from the rear seat of a moving police cruiser on June 27.
The rear window of the cruiser was rolled down and the teen was able to reach through the bars, opening the door from the outside.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
