A Wawa provincial police officer has been cleared of any wrongdoing
regarding a crashed snowmobile that left a 29-year-old man with a
serious head injury last fall, Ontario’s police watchdog says.
According to a Special Investigations Unit report about the Nov. 25
incident, a subject officer observed the man bleeding from the head
after he was ejected from a stolen snowmobile that crashed down an
embankment in the town. The man was not wearing a helmet.
When the officer advised the man he needed medical attention, he waited
in the officer’s cruiser until an ambulance arrived, the report said.
The man and another male suspect had been linked to a theft of gas
involving a U-Haul truck at a White River filling station earlier the
same day, the report said.
At some point, the SIU report said, the U-Haul truck crashed, and the
male suspects – including the man who was injured — ended up
commandeering a snowmobile, the report said.
“Before (the injured man) lost control of the snowmobile and it
crashed, no police officer was in pursuit, or in any way involved with
the snowmobile,” SIU director Joseph Martino said in a report released
this week.
“Therefore, there is no causal connection between the injuries
sustained by the (man) and the actions of any police officer.”
A civilian-based agency, the SIU investigates when someone dies, is
seriously injured, or there are allegations of sexual assault when
police are involved.
