Veteran Kenora provincial conservation officer Jeff Milloy is being recognized by his peers for demonstrating “exceptional leadership” and a commitment to protecting wildlife from poachers and other hazards.
Milloy, who has worked in conservation since 1995, has been named conservation officer of the year by the Ontario Conservation Officers Association, an association news release said last month.
Milloy “approaches every investigation with an unbiased opinion and thoroughly looks into every aspect of a case before forming his conclusions,” the release said.
