Nishnawbe Aski Nation has given its annual Police Services Hero of the Year award posthumously to a 43-year-old Kirkland Lake OPP officer who died tragically last fall while off-duty.
Jennifer Landry “was an outstanding officer who was well liked and respected by members of the communities in which she served,” NAN said last month in a statement.
“Her untimely passing was a tremendous loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with her family and the entire Matachewan (First Nation) community.”
Prior to joining the OPP, Landry worked for Nishnawbe Aski Police Service.
Landry “dedicated her life to helping others and served with pride and distinction,” the NAN statement said. “She was a tireless volunteer and a strong advocate for women through her work with several Indigenous organizations.”
On Oct. 13, Landry was critically injured when a hunting rifle went off at a Kirkland Lake home, police said at the time. She was pronounced dead at hospital.
Following the incident, police said there was no concern for public safety.
