Dryden Police Service Det.-Sgt. Janet Kaus has been honoured for 20 years of exemplary service.
Kaus recently received the Governor-General’s Police Exemplary Medal from police Chief Doug Palson. A formal ceremony couldn’t be held because of COViD-19, said a DPS news release.
Kaus began her career with DPS on Feb. 7, 2000.
Kaus “sets high standards and strives for excellence in her duties,” the release said Monday. “The Dryden Police Service is very fortunate to have her as part of the team.”
