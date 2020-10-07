A Wawa OPP officer whose speeding cruiser crashed into a snowmobiler last year will not face a Police Services Act hearing, a regional OPP spokesman said.
The spokesman said the matter was dealt with “internally” by the OPP’s professional standards bureau, but did not release any details.
The snowmobiler, a middle-aged man from southern Ontario, suffered multiple injuries to his left leg on April 3, 2019 when the cruiser struck his sled on Highway 101 on the outskirts of Wawa.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
