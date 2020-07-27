Ontario’s police watchdog has cleared a Thunder Bay Police Service officer in the arrest this spring of a 32-year-old man who suffered a broken hand after he was handcuffed.
According to a Special Investigation’s Unit report, the person under arrest was apprehended on the morning of March 24 at a south-side shopping plaza for various offences, including breaching a driver’s licence suspension and a court order not to make contact with a person identified in the report as a “civilian witness.”
The man, who was “co-operative” with police during the arrest, indicated he had broken his hand recently.
At the city police station, “he complained of pain and indicated that his right hand had been broken in the handcuffing process,” the report said.
Though the injury was confirmed at hospital, SIU director Joseph Martino said the officer who handcuffed the man had acted lawfully.
“Little, if any, force was used by the officer,” Martino said. “Regrettably . . . it appears that the (man’s) right hand was broken at this time, perhaps the result of the same hand being particularly susceptible to injury, as it was newly healed from a previous fracture.”
A civilian agency, the SIU investigates when someone dies, is seriously injured, or there are allegations of sexual assault when police are involved.
