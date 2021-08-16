Two provincial police officers watched helplessly last fall in an open field near Dryden, as a troubled 24-year-old man who had been missing for a week shot himself in the head with a hunting rifle, Ontario’s police watchdog said last month.
According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) — which has cleared the officers of any wrongdoing — a police search for the unnamed man began on Sept. 12, 2020 after notes suggesting he was suicidal were found in an abandoned vehicle in Machin Township.
On the afternoon of Sept. 19, the report said, two officers caught up with the man and made entreaties for him to drop the rifle from a distance of about 50 metres.
The man, who refused offers of food and water, replied that he couldn’t be helped. At one point he reportedly said to the officers: “Why don’t you just shoot me?”
The officers replied they had no intention of doing so, and offered to put the man in touch with a doctor.
“Shortly thereafter, the (man) indicated this was where and when he would die, raised the rifle to the right side of his head — his left hand on the barrel and his right hand at the trigger — and fired his weapon,” the report said.
“The officers screamed at him not to do it, to no avail,” the report said. “The man’s body slumped to the ground.”
Police at the scene gave first-aid to the injured man, who was airlifted to Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. He succumbed to a self-inflicted gunshot wound the next day, the report said.
In his incident report, SIU director Joseph Martino said the officers conducted themselves “tactfully,” given the man “constituted a real and present danger to himself and those around him.”
A non-lethal riot gun could not be deployed because officers were too far away. Officers had to maintain a safe distance because the man was armed with a rifle, Martino said.
A civilian agency, the SIU investigates when someone dies, is seriously injured, or there are allegations of sexual assault when police are involved.
