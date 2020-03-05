As of Wednesday afternoon, there are no confirmed or presumptive cases of coronavirus in the Thunder Bay district.
That hasn’t stopped the city from updating its influenza planning, and monitoring the status of COVID-19 around the world.
Mayor Bill Mauro met with medical officer of health Dr. Janet DeMille in late January and the two discussed the Thunder Bay District Health Unit’s protocols to monitor the virus as well the response from the Public Health Agency of Canada and the Ontario Ministry of Health.
