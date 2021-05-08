No need to keep your fishing pole in mothballs during the COVID-19 lockdown.
The province says anglers can still drop a line during these uncertain times — as long as they don’t travel far from home to do it.
“If you do engage in fishing or hunting for a permitted purpose, you are encouraged to do so close to home,” a Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry spokeswoman said Friday in an email.
