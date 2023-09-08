People will soon be raising steins and getting their polka on at Oktoberfest, and local businesses are coming together to help the community celebrate the traditional German festival.
Sleeping Giant Brewing Co. is spearheading the event beginning Sept. 15 by unveiling two German-style beers: Oktobot Märzen Lager and Prost Vienna Lager.
Andrea Mulligan, co-owner of the brewery, says they are aiming to expand their typical one-day Oktoberfest party into a true, week-long celebration from Sept. 15-23, which aligns more accurately with the dates of the traditional German festival.
“It’s definitely going to be our biggest Oktoberfest yet. It’s our 10th one,” said Mulligan. “During the pandemic, we were modified and offered our take-home options for Oktoberfest but this is definitely our biggest and best Oktoberfest that we’re actually changing up to be Oktoberfest season.”
Mulligan says they will kick off the week on Sept. 15, where people can come to their taproom and “join them for a pint” of the two specialty beers, another cask beer and a grapefruit Radler inspired from Germany. Then it’s off to Beer School on Sept. 19.
The taproom will serve as the classroom for an evening of beer and education, which will be hosted by their Brewmeisters.
“We’ve paired four of our favourite fall beers with a decadent selection of cheeses for the evening,” she said.
Mulligan says they have teamed with The Hive on Sept. 21 where patrons can sign up for an interactive painting class to design their own German beer stein. The taproom will become an art studio where people can relax and paint for the evening.
The week will culminate on Sept. 23 at the brewery with the annual Oktoberfest party. The fun begins around noon under a big tent with activities for the entire family. Sweet North Bakery will be on hand to provide Oktoberfest-inspired food showcasing their specialty pretzels.
“We’re definitely going for a traditional German Oktoberfest style menu, said bakery owner Erin DeLorenzi. “We’ll definitely have bratwurst and sauerkraut and we make the bratwurst ourselves. We’re obviously doing pretzels. And we’re going to have traditional German desserts like black forest cake and apple strudel.”
DeLorenzi says being a part of the brewery’s Oktoberfest event is “huge” and credits them with inspiring the bakery to produce pretzels for its first anniversary.
“They are the ones that got our whole pretzel thing going,” she said. “And to be included every year is one of those little rewards. We do it for our own fun and our own creativity and to share that with other people. I can’t imagine not being a part of it.”
“Nothing goes better with a great Oktoberfest beer than a German-inspired pretzel with beer mustard created by Sweet North Bakery with our Oktobot lager,” said Mulligan. “They’re just so passionate about food and they hit it out of the park every year.”
The pretzels will be available all week in the brewery taproom.
“There will be tons of games from the malt bag races to the stein-holding competitions and we’ll also have a keg toss and hammerschlagen, (a nail driving competition),” Mulligan said. “After 6 p.m., The Polka Pirates will be here performing and they bring such high energy.”
Mulligan says each year, their Oktoberfest proceeds have been shared with Our Kids Count as it will again this year.
