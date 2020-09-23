Michael Hatchey of M. Hachey and Sons Contracting Ltd., is working inside the former Dease Pool to jack hammer through nearly one-metre-thick walls of the swimming pool.
Haychey says the original pool was built in 1910-1911 and the walls are massive. “They are between 12 inches to two feet at the bottom,” said Hatchey. “Then they lined the pool with another eight-inch wall that was full of a newer rebar and then the fibreglass liner on top. . . so they definitely have done their share of maintenance and repairs over the years — but it definitely was time to go.”
