Breaking through the walls

Michael Hatchey, of M. Hachey and Sons Contracting Ltd., uses a jack hammer to break through almost a metre of layered concrete that forms the walls of the former Dease Pool.

 Sandi Krasowski

Michael Hatchey of M. Hachey and Sons Contracting Ltd., is working inside the former Dease Pool to jack hammer through nearly one-metre-thick walls of the swimming pool.

Haychey says the original pool was built in 1910-1911 and the walls are massive. “They are between 12 inches to two feet at the bottom,” said Hatchey. “Then they lined the pool with another eight-inch wall that was full of a newer rebar and then the fibreglass liner on top. . . so they definitely have done their share of maintenance and repairs over the years — but it definitely was time to go.”

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.

Tags

Recommended for you