It was almost like a normal registration day for Lakehead University residence students on Thursday.
Hundreds of students who will be living on the campus arrived to register in-person.
“We are very excited and optimistic,” Shannon Foster, director of residence services, told The Chronicle-Journal.
“Parents are really happy to be here. Students are really happy to be here . . . it is looking like a great start of what we’re hoping for as a normal year.”
So far, this year is more comparable to 2019 than 2020. Last year, 300 students were living in the residence and this year staff are expecting close to 700 students. More students are expected by January, which will bring the total living on campus closer to 900 students. Before the pandemic, a normal year for residence would be 1,100 students living on the campus.
Last month, the university introduced a mandatory vaccination policy for students and employees and made vaccines mandatory for those living on residence as well.
Masking indoors in common areas is in place and there is a no-visitor policy for those living in residence. Students from one residence building can visit friends in another building.
Foster sees the vaccination policy as a big step to help bring some normalcy.
“There are always going to be those who are skeptical or have a legitimate exemption but the overwhelming support we have had for the residence vaccine policy . . . has been positive with parents and students.”
The post-secondary school has had a small handful of requests for exemptions but they were mainly for medical reasons.
Students and parents were to also take part in a barbecue and an outdoor mixer event, followed by an outdoor movie screening.
All the events planned were similar to pre-pandemic years.
Avery Grouette-McDougall from Marathon was one of the hundreds of students registering on Thursday.
Grouette-McDougall hoped that after being stuck at home for so long that living on residence would be a chance to meet new people and step out into the world again.
Chris Silver, a fourth-year student living in residence, was one of the residence assistance staff helping students move in.
“Everyone is excited to get back to something that feels more normal,” said Silver.
Silver said the on-campus residence is a great welcoming community, a great way to make friends, and where there are always events going on.
