One person was killed late Wednesday night when two transport trucks collided on Highway 17 west of Ignace. Provincial police said emergency crews went to the scene in Revell Township just before midnight.
Police on Thursday didn’t release the name of the person who died. How the trucks came to collide wasn’t immediately clear, but locals said the vehicles did not hit head on.
The highway was closed overnight while police investigated, but re-opened before noon Thursday. Police continue to investigate the crash.
