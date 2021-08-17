One person is dead after the twin engine aircraft they were in crashed at Thunder Bay Airport on Monday night.
Thunder Bay Airport president and CEO Ed Schmidtke confirmed the fatality early Tuesday morning.
The crash occurred at 9:12 p.m. Monday with a large black plume of smoke visible across the city.
The airport’s operational specialists responded to the incident, along with Thunder Bay Fire Rescue, Superior North EMS, and Thunder Bay Police.
The airport was closed due to the crash and inbound flights were rerouted or cancelled. A media release from the airport advised travellers to contact their airline for updates on the status of specific flights.
The crash site is being held for investigation by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.
A team of investigators from the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) have been sent to the site. The TSB is an independent federal agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline and rail transportation occurrences.
