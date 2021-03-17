On Wednesday, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced 68 new cases of COVID-19 in the region, and one life lost.
The region currently has 424 active cases.
Of the 68 new cases, 18 are household contacts, 26 other close contact, 11 no known exposure, 1 Walford Retirement Home outbreak and 12 pending.
Sixty-one of the cases are in the Thunder Bay and surrounding area with 6 in the District and 1 in a First Nation community.
The hospital is down 1 case since Tuesday. The hospital caseload is currently at 38 patients hospitalized with 8 in ICU.
Total deaths in the region is at 39.
Total cumulative confirmed cases in the region is 2,493. Of that, 2,030 have been resolved.
The TBDHU region is currently in a Grey lockdown level.
The Province will re-evaluate our region's status and announce any changes to the level on Friday, March 19.
To learn what is expected in a Grey zone, visit: www.tbdhu.com/currentlevel
