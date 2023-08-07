The City of Thunder Bay has opened a new online citizen satisfaction survey to understand priorities and concerns and also assess quality of life.
“We are looking forward to using a new method that takes advantage of our digital age and gathers feedback in real time,” said Norm Gale, city manager, in a news release. “The citizen satisfaction survey touches on areas such as housing, transportation, recreation, and public safety to name a few. The survey is one of our key performance indicators that we will use to monitor and track progress of our strategic plan.”
The survey, hosted by Zencity, will run until September and then run again in January of next year for a three-month period and then again in July 2024.
The continuous feedback will be assessed on an ongoing basis and used to track progress of the city’s strategic plan.
The survey replaces the previous citizen satisfaction surveys conducted by telephone through Ipsos.
Starting Wednesday, residents can complete the survey at www.thunderbay.ca/get involved.
