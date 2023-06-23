Atikokan OPP are investigating online social media pages targeting young people in the community.
Police say between Friday and Thursday, OPP received reports of social media pages targeting youths for harassment and bullying. Derogatory posts have been captured and officers are working on identifying the person or persons responsible for creating them.
“If history has taught us anything it’s that cyberbullying can have serious effects on the well-being of young people,” OPP said in a news release.
Cyberbullying offences include criminal harassment, defamatory libel, public incitement of hatred, mischief, and harassing communications.
Law enforcement can also work with social media companies to retain data as evidence for prosecution.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
