If the coronavirus leaves Northerners staying put indefinitely, that shouldn’t stop them from upgrading their skills from home.
The province’s Contact North distance learning service continues to be the preferred option for single parents and students who can’t afford to move to get qualified for jobs available in their backyards.
“Online learning is not new, (but the coronavirus) has sparked a worldwide conversation for what it means for post-secondary education,” Sudbury-based Contact North spokeswoman Heather Campbell said in an earlier interview.
The agency, which has served 600 remote communities across Northern Ontario for more than three decades, provides electronic “platforms” that allow students to access courses at colleges and universities across the province.
They can use the platforms at home or, if they don’t have a computer, at a Contact North office, or at one of the Confederation College satellite campuses outside of Thunder Bay.
A survey of Contact North clients in April found that more than 53 per cent planned to register for an additional online course in the next three months.
Campbell said she recently spoke to a Geraldton resident who has been able to access a social work course at Timmins’ Northern College without having to travel to the mining city — a distance of more than 550 kilometres.
While academic work is done online, many students who use the Contact North service are also able to complete practical workplace placements at facilities in their home towns.
Some fields of study, like medicine, or those that require lab work, may always require students to be on campus however.
Contact North normally is able to supervise the writing exams at its online learning centres, but those have been closed during the coronavirus pandemic.
(This story was originally published on May 21, 2020)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.