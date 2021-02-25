The Lakehead District School Board has passed a motion asking the Thunder Bay District Health Unit and provincial government to move all of its schools to virtual learning as the number of COVID-19 cases in the city continue to rise.
“We’ve had cases (of the virus) all along and they’ve been increasing in different schools,” said Ellen Chambers, chairperson of the school board.
The board passed the motion Tuesday evening.
See the full story with picture in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.