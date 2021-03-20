Lottery kicks off

From left, Albert Brulé, chief executive officer of United Way of Thunder Bay, Jake Behse of United Way of Thunder Bay and Jim Madder, president elect of Port Arthur Rotary kick off the Catch the Ace lottery on Friday.

 Erika Mikkola

Two Thunder Bay organizations are teaming up for a new online lottery.

United Way of Thunder Bay and Port Arthur Rotary are presenting the Catch the Ace, which features a weekly winner as well as a progressive jackpot for whichever player eventually catches the ace.

Participants who purchase a ticket have the chance to select an electronic envelope, trying to find the ace of spades.

