Two Thunder Bay organizations are teaming up for a new online lottery.
United Way of Thunder Bay and Port Arthur Rotary are presenting the Catch the Ace, which features a weekly winner as well as a progressive jackpot for whichever player eventually catches the ace.
Participants who purchase a ticket have the chance to select an electronic envelope, trying to find the ace of spades.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.