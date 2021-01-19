Making art in classs

Aurora Allen, left, and Carter Bates create fun artwork at St. Jude

School.

 Photo submitted by Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board

This winter kindergarten registration will happen mostly online as the

COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board is launching an

interactive online portal on Jan. 27 and Lakehead Public Schools will

officially open its kindergarten registration on Feb. 1.

Virtual introductions to the boards’ kindergarten programs can also be

found on their websites.

The Catholic school board will also have classroom tours available as

soon as its able depending on public health protocols.

Children turning four years old in 2021 can be registered for

kindergarten that will begin in September. Parents can also register

with Lakehead Public Schools by phoning their neighbourhood schools.

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The

Chronicle-Journal.

Tags

Recommended for you