This winter kindergarten registration will happen mostly online as the
COVID-19 pandemic continues.
The Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board is launching an
interactive online portal on Jan. 27 and Lakehead Public Schools will
officially open its kindergarten registration on Feb. 1.
Virtual introductions to the boards’ kindergarten programs can also be
found on their websites.
The Catholic school board will also have classroom tours available as
soon as its able depending on public health protocols.
Children turning four years old in 2021 can be registered for
kindergarten that will begin in September. Parents can also register
with Lakehead Public Schools by phoning their neighbourhood schools.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The
Chronicle-Journal.
