A new mobile application to help hikers navigate area trails was started on Tuesday by the Northwestern Ontario Innovation Centre.
The WAYfinder Trails and Recreation app is designed to help hikers explore trail systems in the region, including Lakehead Region Conservation Authority areas like the Cascades Conservation Area.
The app was started by the innovation centre on Tuesday morning and a live demonstration followed at the Cascades in the afternoon.
