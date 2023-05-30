The province has created a new fund to encourage the harvest of available wood in production forests that’s been under-utilized at least since the last major industry recession occurred more than 15 years ago.
Natural Resources and Forestry Minister Graydon Smith said Friday the fund will make available about $4 million per year over the next five years “to help (manufacturers) develop untapped economic potential and environmental benefits offered by new and emerging uses of underutilized wood and mill by-products.”
That wood, commonly known as biomass, usually consists of poplar, birch and tree tops, or any other part of a tree not immediately regarded as marketable.
Biomass is typically manufactured into wood pellets and burned in electrical power stations like Ontario Power Generation’s plant in Atikokan.
About 60 people work at the operation, which can generate up to 205 megawatts of electricity.
The Atikokan plant “has long proven it can be called upon to reliably power the region’s homes and businesses when Ontario’s electricity demand is greatest,” OPG president Ken Hartwick said in a news release.
Biomass is also burned in mill-site cogen plants to reduce the cost of drying lumber.
But even though the technology is well-established, a provincial backgrounder notes that since 2007, “less than half of the total wood supply available for sustainable harvest” has been used each year by forestry companies.
The drop in usage has been linked to the major forest-industry recession of 2008, which saw many mills across Northwestern Ontario either close or curtail operations.
Wood not suitable for lumber and pulp can also be used in alternatives to plastics, such as eating utensils and furniture.
Applications for the funding announced on Friday are to become open sometime this summer, the province said. More information is available online at ontario.ca.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.