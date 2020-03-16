OLG has temporarily closed all Ontario casinos, including Gateway Casinos Thunder Bay, as a precautionary measure to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
"OLG, working with all our casino service providers, is confirming that an orderly shutdown of all casinos across Ontario has begun," said an OLG media release issued Sunday, adding that the closures were expected to be complete by Monday.
Before the closures, casinos had increased deep cleaning practices to disinfect frequently touched surfaces. Gateway Casinos had also added sanitization stations and increased hygiene protocol training for staff, among other actions, to ensure gaming environments are safe.
As of Friday, Gateway had received no reports of employees or guests with confirm cases of COVID-19.
OLG said in Sunday's media release that it will take into account guidance from public health authorities before providing updates on when casinos will re-open.
---
(An earlier version of this story incorrectly said Thunder Bay's casino was staying open. We apologize for the error)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.