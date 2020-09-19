The province has sent 19 “specialized” firefighters to Oregon to assist with a Canadian contingent dispatched to help the state battle massive forest fires.
“Ontario is an internationally recognized leader in wildland fire management with staff who are highly trained and skilled in fighting wildfires,” a provincial news release said Friday.
Ontario’s crew, which headed out on Thursday, will help combat the Holiday Farm fire in Redmond, Ore., the release said.
During the summer months, Ontario has about 760 fire rangers at its disposal. The province experienced a fairly light forest-fire season this year.
