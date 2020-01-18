The brains behind Thunder Bay’s latest homegrown mobile game never thought a simple pastime would have the potential to reach areas around the world.
Dennis and Linda Seargeant, along with local software developer Qwantech, officially launched Onword this week as a free app to download on all mobile devices. The game’s actual birth was 25 years ago when Dennis invented it for family game night.
“Our kids played it. One of my sisters came here and we ended up playing 200 games. It took a long time to play a game, to add the score,” recalled Seargeant, a 74-year-old semi-retired contractor. “So when Qwantech came, we saw there was an amazing system that they had that we can use. They were really happy to put it together.”
Onword involves forming words on a 5-by-5 grid with randomly-assigned letters. Points are awarded for creating words in any direction. Players can only store three letters at a time, creating the challenge of scoring in tight spaces. Users can play solo or join online tournaments and challenges.
The process from moving Onword from paper to screen took a total of four years to develop. The Seargeants wanted to get the translation right while making it user-friendly at the same time.
