Opioid misuse is becoming a particularly Northern Ontario scourge that is wreaking havoc in small towns and First Nation communities alike, MP Carol Hughes told the House of Commons last week.
“Even small towns like Hearst, and tight-knit First Nations, are seized with the problem that opioids are creating,” Hughes (Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing) said in a news release.
Statistics show “the notion that drugs are more of a city problem is proven false,” Hughes added.
Hughes said the flow of street drugs into small communities “is an international criminal exercise that must be tackled headlong.”
“Until progress is made on that front, there will always be the next batch of (illegal) drugs to rip holes in our communities, taking loved ones from us far too early,” she added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.