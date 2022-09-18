Some Northwestern Ontario residents who live in communities policed by the OPP are to receive customer satisfaction surveys in the mail starting this month.
Feedback garnered by the voluntary surveys, which can be provided online or by telephone, are to be used to “set out goals and objectives to improve on the services (the OPP) delivers to communities across the region.”
Survey topics are to include community security, perception of crime, service delivery and how OPP officers investigate crimes and enforce the law, a provincial news release said.
The surveys are to be completed by Nov. 30. More information is available online at opp.ca.
