Three Northwestern Ontario mayors say they hope 2023 is the year their communities finally have a break on policing costs.
Kenora Mayor Andrew Poirier, Sioux Lookout Mayor Doug Lawrance and Pickle Lake Mayor James Dalzell claimed in a recent joint news release the amounts their municipalities are paying for OPP contracts is excessive.
“Of approximately 330 Ontario municipalities that contract the OPP for police services, Pickle
Lake, Sioux Lookout and Kenora are the three highest cost jurisdictions,” the release said.
“While the median cost for policing for municipalities is about $300 per property, without discounts, Sioux Lookout, Kenora and Pickle Lake are at approximately three times that cost,” it added.
The three municipalities claim since 2015 they paid collectively $30 million more than they should have for policing, “funds that could have been invested in critical infrastructure projects such as roads and bridges.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.