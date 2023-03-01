The Sioux Lookout and Pickle Lake detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police have installed and activated automated licence plate recognition (ALPR) and in-car-camera systems in all patrol vehicles.
The OPP says it’s an example of their commitment to increasing transparency and accountability.
These technologies will be used to gather enhanced evidence to be used in the prosecution of offences and will also highlight the professionalism OPP members display, said the police force.
In addition to the benefits that will come with having an objective video recording of an interaction between an officer and member of the public, the integrated ALPR functionality will dramatically enhance the ability of an officer to detect licence plates that are linked with criminal or traffic offences.
Examples would include plates associated with wanted or missing people, stolen vehicles, stolen or unattached licence plates, suspended and prohibited drivers and with other emergent situations like Amber Alerts.
The Sioux Lookout and Pickle Lake Detachments continue to see drivers operating vehicles that do not have valid, registered plates. Although vehicle owners are not required to purchase a validation sticker for their vehicle, licence plates are still required to be renewed annually or bi-annually.
