A 24-year-old Vancouver man who died Sunday from a gun-shot wound near Dryden had not been fired upon by police, Ontario’s police watchdog says.

In a brief news release about the incident, the Special Investigations Unit said “at this time, investigators do not believe any officer discharged a firearm during the interaction” with the man.

According to the SIU, Nazariy Geletiy was in possession of a firearm when provincial police located him west of Dryden on Saturday afternoon in Machin Township, and “contained” him in a wooded area.

Police had been searching for Geletiy since Sept. 12 after they found his abandoned vehicle next to railway tracks.

After he suffered a gun-shot wound, Geletiy was airlifted to Dryden hospital by an OPP helicopter. He was later transferred to Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences centre, where he died Sunday just after 1 p.m., the SIU said.

The SIU has assigned three investigators and one forensic investigator to the case. Anyone with information can contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

A civilian agency, the SIU investigates when someone has died, is seriously injured, or there are allegations of sexual assault when police are involved.

