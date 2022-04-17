The Ontario Provincial Police are reminding motorists to buckle up.
Throughout the province and the North West Region the OPP will be focusing on seatbelt enforcement over the long-weekend.
In the region police have seen an increase in people killed in collisions in which not wearing a seatbelt was a factor in the death.
The lack of seatbelts was a factor in eight deaths in collisions in 2021. Police noted in a news release that in 2016, two people were killed who were not wearing seatbelts.
Drivers and passengers are required by law to wear seatbelts. Fines range between $200 and $1,000 and two demerit points.
The OPP is also reminding drivers to monitor information from Environment Canada and avoid non-essential travel after the recent heavy snowfall, winds and rain experienced in the region.
