Various fundraising events last year organized by provincial police officers across Northwestern Ontario garnered $8,000 for the United Way of Thunder Bay.
As well, OPP-sponsored food drives across the district collected 9,300 pounds of food and $2,700 in cash donations, an OPP news release said Thursday.
The force “thanked community members for their support and generosity over the year, as well as the businesses across the region for allowing us to collect donations at your locations.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.