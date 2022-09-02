Greenstone OPP have a new investigative tool that utilizes the public’s help.
The digital assistance program allows community members with surveillance systems to sign up their systems to be used by police when responding to service calls.
This will allow police to conduct a thorough investigation in less time.
Providing information to police about your system doesn’t give police access to the surveillance system. The database only stores contact information and will be reviewed during an investigation to see if any video evidence is available.
If any relevant video is found, the owner of the surveillance system will be contacted and asked if they wish to help police by providing a copy of the digital media.
People can sign up to the program online at https://forms.office.com/r/QxpvhhkgDi.
