OPP officers in the Pickle Lake area are looking for a driver that struck a dog.
Police responded to a traffic complaint on July 19 regarding an incident on Highway 599 between Ace Lake and Mishkeegogamang First Nation.
A black pickup truck was southbound on Highway 599 when OPP say it swerved to hit a dog and almost hit three people walking on the highway.
The dog died allegedly as a result of the driver’s actions.
Anyone with information about the identity of the driver of the vehicle is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.