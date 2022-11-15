Police believe there is no threat to public safety after finding three individuals deceased in Hudson, Ont., on Saturday.
OPP with the Sioux Lookout detachment and Lac Seul Police Service officers responded to a call regarding an unresponsive person at a residence on Second Street in Hudson just before 1 p.m.
Three individuals were located unresponsive and later pronounced deceased at the scene.
Post-mortem examinations will be done in Toronto this week to determine the cause of death.
The Sioux Lookout OPP, Northwest Region Crime Unit, and Northwest Forensic Identification Services are investigating under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
