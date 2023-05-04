Provincial police are no longer releasing the names of people who die in crashes on the province’s roads.
A regional OPP spokeswoman said the new policy, which took effect on Feb. 1, was implemented to “respect the friends and family of the deceased.”
“The OPP is transitioning to a victim-centred approach, taking into consideration the right to privacy often asked for by families of the victims,” the spokeswoman added.
The new policy was followed on Friday, when a Highway 17 crash between a pickup truck and a sport utility vehicle near Upsala claimed the lives of both drivers.
One driver died at the scene, while the other person succumbed to injuries in hospital, police said. No names were released.
Thunder Bay Police Service continues to release the names of crash victims if family members give consent, a city police spokesman said Wednesday.
The OPP continues to publish names of homicide victims and missing persons, and those who are facing criminal charges.
