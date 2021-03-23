About 10 provincial police offers were “expelled” without incident Friday from Pikangikum First Nation as the province’s police watchdog investigated two complaints that women had been sexually assaulted by OPP officers at the remote community.
A Special Investigations Unit (SIU) spokeswoman said Monday the agency would not provide details about the allegations to protect the privacy of the complainants.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.