A bear cub stuck in a trapline was rescued by Schreiber OPP officers on Thursday.
Police responded to a report of a bear in distress on Worthington Road east of Schreiber around 8:40 p.m. and located the cub stuck in a trap designed for smaller animals.
Officers were able to manipulate the trap to free the bear.
OPP are reminding the public bears that enter your community are not always a threat and for non-emergency bear encounters, the province’s Bear Wise reporting line can be reached at 1-866-514-2327.
If a bear poses an immediate threat, call 911 or your local police.
