Bear was caught in trapline

A bear cub was stuck in a trap meant for smaller animals east of Schreiber on Thursday evening.

 Photo supplied by Ontario Provincial Police

A bear cub stuck in a trapline was rescued by Schreiber OPP officers on Thursday.

Police responded to a report of a bear in distress on Worthington Road east of Schreiber around 8:40 p.m. and located the cub stuck in a trap designed for smaller animals.

Officers were able to manipulate the trap to free the bear.

OPP are reminding the public bears that enter your community are not always a threat and for non-emergency bear encounters, the province’s Bear Wise reporting line can be reached at 1-866-514-2327.

If a bear poses an immediate threat, call 911 or your local police.

