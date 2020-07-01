The Metis Nation of Ontario is opposing a decision to repair a provincial dam east of Thunder Bay, saying the aging structure on the Black Sturgeon River prevents Lake Superior species like walleye and sturgeon from going upstream to spawn.
Thunder Bay Metis Council president Kevin Muloin said his organization feels mislead by the province, since officials appeared to have earlier supported a plan to open the dam and create an alternative barrier for blocking sea lamprey further upstream.
Spawning is seen as crucial in rehabilitating the walleye population in Lake Superior’s Black Bay.
Muloin said when he met with provincial officials by video-conference on Tuesday, he was surprised to find out that the dam repair was already underway.
A Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) spokeswoman said the dam repair is “urgent” to prevent damage to “a Trans-Canada Highway bridge, a (CP) rail-line bridge, TransCanada PipeLines (infrastructure), hydro lines and residential properties.”
“The increased sediment and water flows (if the dam is breached) would affect fish and wildlife habitat downstream, including critical lake sturgeon habitat and populations,” she added.
But Muloin said when part of the Black Sturgeon River dam gave way in 1968, releasing 2.25 acres of soil into the waterway, there was no significant damage to bridges or other infrastructure downstream.
Costs of the dam repair haven’t been released. The MNRF spokeswoman said the work, “to begin as soon as possible,” is expected to be “substantially complete” by the end of September.
Located 17 kilometres upstream from Lake Superior, the Black River Sturgeon dam, known as the Camp 43 dam, has long been regarded by the ministry as a useful tool in blocking lamprey. Lamprey are an invasive species that lay eggs in Great Lakes tributaries.
Muloin said those in favour of opening the dam didn’t know that a report on its status had been completed two years ago; opponents to maintaining the dam were denied an opportunity to comment on the report, he said.
“More than $1 million in research was hidden from rights-holders and stake-holders for two years after (the report’s) completion,” Muloin said in a news release.
A complaint has been filed to the Ontario Ombudsman, Muloin said. The ombudsman investigates when there are allegations that provincial departments have not been transparent to the public.
The concrete dam was built by a forestry company in 1959 to support a logging drive. The river drive ended in 1965, when logs began to be hauled out of the bush by trucks instead. The province then assumed ownership of the dam.
Muloin said he can’t understand why the province considers the structure so crucial for blocking lamprey, because many other rivers that flow into Lake Superior — such as the Steel, Jackpine and Jackfish — don’t have dams on them.
“They are all free-flowing,” he said.
The federal government applies lampricide to various rivers that flow into the big lake about every five years.
(This story was originally published on June 27, 2020)
