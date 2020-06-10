Leaving the city of Thunder Bay behind, as Nina pushes towards Porphyry Island, 43 kilometres to the east on Lake Superior, nature returns.
It’s been September of last year since I’ve seen the lighthouse station, situated on the east side of Black Bay.
The water is clean and clear, the air cool to breathe and some fog is seen in the transit across the bay. What memories will be created from this summer season? Will people venture far from homes to explore the wilds of Northwestern Ontario?
Time will tell and new opportunities wait.
