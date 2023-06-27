Lake of the Woods Brewing Company will enter into an exclusive beer sponsorship with Union Summer where they will be serving seven different flagship beers, two seltzers and a non-alcoholic craft root beer.
The Union Summer patio, at 65 Front St. W. in Toronto, is a popular annual meeting place featuring a variety of food vendors with food and free daily live programming which includes music, performances and films.
Rob Dokuchie, Lake of the Woods Brewery co-owner and director of marketing, says representatives of Union Summer reached out to them presenting the opportunity for the sponsorship.
“It was just a lucky phone call that asked us if we were interested in participating,” he said. “We had a contact there that has a cottage in the region and he thought that our beer would be a good fit.”
Dokuchie says they have done some smaller-scale sponsorships at the ManyFest street festival in Winnipeg, where their beer was sold exclusively throughout the event.
“But the Union Summer one is an eight-week program right in downtown Toronto. This is definitely one of the larger sponsorships that we’ve done,” he said.
Dokuchie says the brewery is “really trying” to move into southern Ontario and to market and sell its Northwestern Ontario brand.
“A lot of it is about a marketing effort, for sure, and this is like our foray into the Toronto market,” Dokuchie pointed out. “We’ve really been focusing on Northern Ontario, Northwestern Ontario and Manitoba over the past 10 years and we just feel it’s time to start pushing a little bit further into Southern Ontario.”
The sponsorship opportunity for Lake of the Woods Brewery comes at a good time as the brewery prepares to celebrate its 10th anniversary.
“We opened the doors on June 29, 2013, in the 110-plus year-old fire hall, right downtown here in Kenora and we’ve been brewing beer ever since,” he said, adding the brewery is owned by five people, Tara Manzie, his wife Audrey and father Gene, Frank Leroux and Dokuchie.
The brewery has produced upwards of 130 different styles of beer over the decade. Currently, there are seven flagship beers, one seasonal beer and two seltzers being canned and distributed to their clients throughout the region and on tap in their tap room. The malt-based seltzers include POG, a passion fruit, orange and guava beverage and Steep Rock Seltzer, a peach, tea and lemon-flavoured beverage. Their number one selling beer this summer is Lakeside Kolsch with Forgotten Lake Blueberry Ale which Dokuchie says is “huge” in Thunder Bay.
On the horizon, Dokuchie and his team hope to continue to expand their market south into the U.S., and west into Saskatchewan and Alberta.
“It’s taken us 10 years to really get a good foothold here and in Northwestern Ontario and Manitoba and we’re ready to start getting the brand out there a little further. It could be a challenge, but I think it’s going to be fun,” he said.
Union Summer will take place in downtown Toronto from June 26 through Aug. 27.
