Site preparations have been completed for a proposed private indoor turf facility.
Moving forward on the new facility hinges on whether Thunder Bay city council votes to move forward on a municipal multipurpose facility.
“Right now we are pretty well ready with all the preparations . . . believe the investors are waiting for Monday night’s city council meeting to see where that goes with the city facility,” Carmen Felice, general manager of Goal Sports Centre II, told The Chronicle-Journal.
The site of Goal Sports Centre II is located on Burwood Road, near Oliver Road.
